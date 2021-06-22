Nadia Jamil is ‘officially cancer free' now

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil has fought a long hard battle against breast cancer and the brave woman has finally defeated the grave illness and emerged victoriously.

Diagnosed in April 2020, she underwent surgery and sessions of chemotherapy and shared her journey on positive notes with her fans and followers on social media.

Brimming with happiness and content, the Damsa star announced the exciting news on social media with her own little celebration.

"Officially cancer free. All tests cancer clear. Shukar Alhamdolillah. Thank you all for your love, prayers and support," she said, revealing that she has some nerve damage in her feet due to chemotherapy "but I shall live to dance my way, because bhangra is all in the shoulders anyways".

Nadia expressed gratitude to friends industry friends Sania Saeed, Muniba Mazari, Adnan Siddiqui and Sultana Siddiqui for always being by her side.

"I can only pray Allah brings respect and humility to their hearts. After all fame and name is nothing in the scheme of the universe and we are all, in the end, buried in the same soil,"

"I have made new friends and family, to whom I am bound for life, not by blood, but by the solid support they offered me during cancer and isolation during the pandemic. These incredible souls are a great blessing," she said.

"In the end though, I have stood by myself," she said. "It is my breathe that keeps me alive, my self that protects me. It is my mind that wakes up to the dawn light, searching for clarity, loving green trees, moving against silver blue skies. It is my heart that feels full to the brim w gratitude and joy for every amazing blessing and gift the Creator exposes me to."

"Although I shall fall again, I know I have the will to learn to stand. And with each fall, I shall rise stronger and clearer. May I always be shown the path towards truth, kindness, humility, respect, love, and then have the sense and will to walk it. Shukar Alhamdolillah and thank you so much," she concluded.

Nadia Jamil's road to recovery has made her stronger, and she has become an inspiration for others to never give up.

The 40-year-old has been documenting her journey with cancer on her social media handle. With regular updates occasionally, the star makes sure to share empowering advice for her loyal fan following.

