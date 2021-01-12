Is Nadia Jamil returning to Pakistani television screen?

Nadia Jamil has fought a long hard battle against breast cancer, and is gearing up for onscreen comeback post recovery.

Diagnosed in April 2020, she underwent surgery and sessions of chemotherapy, and shared her journey on positive notes with her fans and followers on social media.

The Damsa actress penned a heartfelt note announcing that she’s ready to resume her acting career. Talking about her hairless journey she said:

“Getting my hair back. I guess I’ll be needing it to get back into acting on desi TV again, But I will never forget facing & overcoming the fear of being bald, of feeling beautiful with no hair."

Remembering how she felt without hair and struggling with hard times, she wrote: "Bald Nado taught me how to be my own best friend. She fought cancer, suicidal depression, debilitating arthritis, diabetes, during Covid lockdowns and she fought knowing she had to fight alone, What a blessing I have been to myself.”

The 40-year-old actress thanked Allah Almighty for the infinite blessing. Jamil opened up about her battle with cancer, and keeping the things real she mentioned the emotion that can overwhelm an individual in times of crises.

Nadia Jamil's road to recovery has made her stronger, and she has become an inspiration for others to never give up.