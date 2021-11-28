Inside Momina Iqbal's lavish birthday bash
Web Desk
06:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
Inside Momina Iqbal's lavish birthday bash
Share

Momina Iqbal is a Pakistani television actress. She is best known for her leading roles in Daal Chawal and drama serials like Parlour Wali Larki, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Ajnabi Lage Zindagi, Ehd-e-Wafa and Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Momina has also been associated with fashion modeling for different brands and designers for quite a long time.

Momina Iqbal has recently celebrated her birthday at a lavish party with family and friends. Let’s have a look at beautiful pictures from the birthday party below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Momina Iqbal (@momina.iqbal)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Momina Iqbal (@momina.iqbal)

Sajal Aly talks about her relationship with ... 04:16 PM | 28 Nov, 2021

Sajal Aly is one of the top actors of the Pakistan because of her acting skills and beautiful looks. Her fan following ...

More From This Category
Title song of ‘Kahay Dil Jidhar’ starring ...
05:00 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
Sajal Aly talks about her relationship with ...
04:16 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
Mahira Khan’s new dance video breaks the ...
03:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
02:00 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
ISPR releases first episode of new drama ...
09:00 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
Abrar Ul Haq comes under fire for sharing video ...
07:32 PM | 27 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Inside Momina Iqbal's lavish birthday bash
06:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr