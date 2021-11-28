Inside Momina Iqbal's lavish birthday bash

Momina Iqbal is a Pakistani television actress. She is best known for her leading roles in Daal Chawal and drama serials like Parlour Wali Larki, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Ajnabi Lage Zindagi, Ehd-e-Wafa and Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Momina has also been associated with fashion modeling for different brands and designers for quite a long time.

Momina Iqbal has recently celebrated her birthday at a lavish party with family and friends. Let’s have a look at beautiful pictures from the birthday party below.

