Inside Momina Iqbal's lavish birthday bash
Momina Iqbal is a Pakistani television actress. She is best known for her leading roles in Daal Chawal and drama serials like Parlour Wali Larki, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Ajnabi Lage Zindagi, Ehd-e-Wafa and Khuda Aur Mohabbat.
Momina has also been associated with fashion modeling for different brands and designers for quite a long time.
Momina Iqbal has recently celebrated her birthday at a lavish party with family and friends. Let’s have a look at beautiful pictures from the birthday party below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
