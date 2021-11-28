The City School inaugurated Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior Debating Championship 2021 in Islamabad  
Web Desk
06:43 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
The City School inaugurated Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior Debating Championship 2021 in Islamabad  
Share

ISLAMABAD – The City School Capital Campus inaugurated the Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior Debating Championship 2021 for the first time in Islamabad. 

The event's inaugural ceremony commenced on Friday, 26th November 2021, embracing the enthusiast student debaters from all across Pakistan.  

The five-day debating competition comprises of 64 teams with 500 plus talented students from the most prestigious institutions from across Pakistan. Amongst them are several teams of The City School, Karachi Grammar School, Aitchison College, Lahore Grammar School (LGS), Froebels International School and Learning Alliance to name a few. 

Mr. Raza Hasnain, The City School Regional Director Northern Region, inaugurated the event and said, "We are pleased to host the event as this is the first time it is happening in the Capital. Also, because events of such magnitude nurture talent, showcase the potential of young minds from all over the country and allow them to express their individual opinions. The City School always endeavors to promote up and coming thought leaders and bring young intellectual future leaders to the forefront."

Mr. Raza Hasnain, was joined on the dais by Ms. Sumaira Tauseef Principal Capital Campus Islamabad, Miss Sobia Raza, Assistant Regional Director North, Hamza Azim, Regional Marketing Head North, Sofyan Sultan, President Pakistan Debating Society, Ms Attiya Qazi, Vice President Pakistan Debating Society Pakistan and David Muir, Chief Academic Officer The City School.

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia to transfer $3 billion to Pakistan ...
10:52 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
Digital technologies can add Rs.9.7 trillion in ...
04:44 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Govt to withdraw tax exemptions worth Rs350bn in ...
10:49 AM | 24 Nov, 2021
Indian move to ban cryptocurrencies comes as a ...
11:51 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Punjab becoming hub of global investments: ...
12:09 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
DHA Multan signs agreement with Delta Centauri ...
08:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Inside Momina Iqbal's lavish birthday bash
06:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr