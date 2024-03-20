PM Shehbaz, cabinet members to forgo salaries, perks in austerity drive

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has to repay over $27 billion in foreign debt within a year, and now government is taking extreme measures to cut expenditure as the country of 240 million is moving out of worst financial crisis in recent times.
In light of the measures, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his ministers and advisers have decided against taking salaries. The new government members also opt to forgo perks as part of an austerity drive that will save billions.
Sharif, 72, made the announcement during a cabinet meeting as new government members discussed several agenda including key Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
During the huddle, Finance Minister Aurangzeb briefed the cabinet on the IMF agreement, highlighting its potential to improve the national economy and boost investor confidence.
Cabinet members also approved formation of PIA Holding Company, marking a significant step towards the privatization of national air carrier.
Furthermore, cabinet members pledged to fight terrorism. PM and his cabinet members offered Fateha for martyrs of North Waziristan attack.
Earlier, President Asif Zardari also decided against taking salary and perks amid economic challenges.
The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.64
|749.64
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.63
|317.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
