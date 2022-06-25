Minal and Aiman pen heartfelt birthday note for late father
KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrity twins Minal Khan and Aiman Khan are widely adored by fans for their gorgeous looks and outstanding acting skills.
Recently, both sisters penned touching notes for their late father Mubeen Khan on his 49th birthday, while sharing throwback pictures.
Their father died on December 31, 2020.
Taking to Instagram, Aiman Khan shared a throwback picture of his late father and wrote a heartfelt birthday wish.
“Happy 49th birthday to my dearest baba. I miss you, I love you! You’re forever in my heart. I’ll never forget you calling my name, smiling, your warm hugs and your voice, you’re me hero. I love you, I love you forever. Please recite surahe fatiha for my beloved baba”, the Khaali Haath actor wrote.
Minal Khan shared a heartwarming birthday note for her late father.
“Happy 49th to my dearest baba. I love you forever and miss you always meri jaan,” she wrote.
