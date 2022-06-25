Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the eleventh polio case of this year as the health authorities detected one more case in the country’s North Waziristan tribal district.
This time, an eight-month-old boy has been diagnosed with the polio disease in Mir Ali Union Council 7, reports said.
Health authorities said that the total number of cases in Mir Ali has reached eight.
Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has urged people to cooperate with the government to eradicate polio virus and asked them to ensure the administration of anti-polio drops to their children.
Health officials said that new cases surfaced due to parents’ refusal during vaccination drives. Earlier, the South Asian nation has made tremendous success against polio over the past few years.
The southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild poliovirus, per reports.
Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.
The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.
Pakistan Army chief assures Bill Gates of ... 10:44 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the efforts being made by Co-Chair of the ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani sprinter sets new record at Kazakhstan championship02:59 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s desire for peace must to be mistaken as weakness, says ...02:37 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan reports another polio case in North Waziristan02:05 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- In a first, realme Pakistan products to be available on foodpanda01:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Rangreza: Atif Aslam’s latest song for Indian Punjabi film ...10:59 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Rakul Preet Singh's Pasoori dance video goes viral10:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Ms Marvel fans excited as Kamala Khan is coming to Karachi!07:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022