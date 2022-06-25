Pakistani sprinter sets new record at Kazakhstan championship 

KARACHI – Pakistani sprinter Shajar Abbas has set a new national record in 100 meters race at the 31st Qosanov Memorial International Athletics Championships Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Abbas completed the track in 10.38 seconds, breaking the previous record of 10.42 seconds set by national athlete Afzal Baig at 2005 Islamic Games.

The Sahiwal-based athlete has qualified for the final round.

Earlier, he made a record in 200m category by completing the track in 20.91 seconds at an event held in Iran.

Meanwhile, Abdul Mueed Baloch, who is also known as Baloch Bolt, has also qualified for the final round in 400m race category.

The final rounds will be played at 7:00pm tonight.

Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani has congratulated the both sprinters and wished them best luck for the final round.

"@Balochbolt and Shajjar Abbas have qualified for finals in 400 & 100 meter at Almaty, Kazakhstan. Finals will be at 7:00 pm tonight. Shajjar Abbas has also made new national record of 10.38s in 100 meter. Proud of you boys and best of luck for finals," he wrote on Twitter.