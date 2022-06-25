Mushk Kaleem engages in a fun Q&A session on Instagram
Supermodel Mushk Kaleem turn heads whenever she comes under the limelight. From landing in hot waters over honest confessions to never shying away from being a quintessential fashionista, the 26-year-old model has done it all.
Kaleem has been a dazzling star at the fashion forefront and now she is winning hearts with an active presence on social media.
Jumping on the bandwagon of Instagram's hottest trend of anonymous Q&A sessions, Mushk's candid answers were a breath of fresh air. She touched on topics like her career, life after marriage, height, modelling, habits and even her tattoos.
Here we have listed down some of the buzzing answers from the sassy supermodel.
Briefly touching upon her tattoos, Mushk replied to her follower's message that tattoo art is messy, "I feel like it looks coherent [be]cause I stopped my full sleeve mid-way because of work. This is a full sleeve that's undone."
Some fans were purely in awe of her confidence and height and sent compliments her way. Others were keen to know how she tackled body shaming and judgments.
On the work front, successful model Mushk also runs a candle line called Mushk. Staring her modelling career in 2009, she has worked for several high-end brands and recently bagged the Best Female Model award at the 20th Lux Style Awards.
