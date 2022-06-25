Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold photos
Web Desk
04:04 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Source: @esbilgic (Instagram)
Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on and off screen with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

With killer looks and a charming persona, the Dirilis: Ertugrul star makes stunning wardrobe choices that are often loved by her admirers.

Esra is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices. Her latest monochromatic clicks have become the talk of the town. Adorning layers of white and black gorgeousness, the Ramo star sparkled with her wavy hair looking super pretty.

Posing for the camera, the stunner turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

