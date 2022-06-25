Shahid Afridi backs Rashid Khan for relief work in earthquake-hit Afghanistan
KARACHI – Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has supported Rashid Khan's drive to collect donations for people affected by a strong earthquake in Afghanistan this week.
Afridi took to Twitter to pledge his support to Rashid Khan, saying he made his contribution for the affectees.
In a video message, Afridi also nominated Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar to make videos to support #Backevestronger.
I’m supporting @rashidkhan_19’s campaign to provide relief to earthquake victims in Afghanistan.— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 24, 2022
Donate now at https://t.co/VMNVyLhheh
I nominate: @wasimakramlive , @waqyounis99 and @shoaib100mph
Please donate and share. #BackEvenStronger pic.twitter.com/V2vtdEsejJ
Rashid Khan, the leg-spinner from Afghanistan, recently posted a message asking for help for his country via his official Twitter handle. Rashid posted a picture of a small girl, who lost her family during an earthquake in Afghanistan.
He captioned the picture, "This little angel is the only remaining alive member of her family, locals couldn’t find any other member of her family. There r many houses levelled to the ground due to landslide & people remained stuck under rubble and in outlying areas. PLZ DONATE."
Before this, Rashid also called out for help from his cricket friends and some big names in the world - Hardik Pandya of India, Dwayne Bravo of West Indies and Shahid Afridi of Pakistan.
Afghanistan will be #BackEvenStronger - Donate now at: https://t.co/08jToN4YAC— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 22, 2022
I nominate: @safridiofficial, @hardikpandya7 and @djbravo47 to donate & nominate.
Please retweet and share. #BackEvenStronger pic.twitter.com/AO3yXyB21J
A total of 1,036 people are confirmed to have been killed in an earthquake that struck Afghanistan this week, the United Nations said on Friday.
About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 homes partially or entirely destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake, according to Afghanistan's disaster ministry.
