In a first, realme Pakistan products to be available on foodpanda

LAHORE - realme Pakistan has entered into a strategic partnership with foodpanda in order to make its products more readily available to potential customers.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the new development is great news for fans of the tech democratiser as they can purchase their favorite realme products from the comfort of their homes and receive their brand new smartphones the very same day.

The smartphone brand also goes above and beyond to remove barriers for customers to purchase its products through alternate delivery and payment channels such as with this partnership.

Through this partnership, realme customers in five major cities across the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Multan will be able to log onto the foodpanda app and browse through the entire realme catalog including AIoT, it added.

This new partnership will act to target product availability area-wise and ensure that areas with a demand for realme products get catered to according to their needs. realme hopes to connect the open market with the massive potential of the q-commerce market in order to create a valuable shopping experience for its loyal fans.

realme has had an eventful year of coveted releases so far in 2022 with the debut of the high value-for-money 9 series phones (realme 9i and 9 Pro+) as well as the budget-stunner, realme C35.

Consumers can expect realme products to drop on foodpanda soon so keep your eyes peeled for realme to make its big debut on the Q-commerce platform.