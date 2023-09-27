Punjab announces 4-day school holiday due to 'pink-eye' infection

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has announced to close all private and government schools across the province for four day due to a conjunctivitis outbreak.

According to a notification, the educational institutions will remain closed from 28th September (Thursday) to 1st October (Sunday).

The decision has been taken by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi after his visit to a government school in Lahore where students affected by conjunctivitis were in attendance.

The interim chief minister summoned the secretary of schools immediately and directed that children suffering from the virus will not be allowed to attend school.