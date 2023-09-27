Honda City 1.5 latest price in Pakistan Sept 2023

LAHORE – Honda City is one of the popular sedan in Pakistan and holds strong market share due to its fuel efficiency and reliability.
Currently, Honda is selling sixth generation of City in Pakistan. Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.
Other variants include Honda City 1.5L CVT, Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T, and Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT.
The mature features of Honda City include power steering, anti lock braking system, multiple passenger airbags, automatic climate control, and fog lights.
Honda City 1.5 is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.
The price of Honda City 1.5LS CVT stands at Rs5,549,000, Aspire 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 while the Aspire1.5LAS CVT is available at Rs5,979,000.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.05
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.05
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.78
|1.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
