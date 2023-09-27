Honda City 1.5 latest price in Pakistan Sept 2023

LAHORE – Honda City is one of the popular sedan in Pakistan and holds strong market share due to its fuel efficiency and reliability.

Currently, Honda is selling sixth generation of City in Pakistan. Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.

Other variants include Honda City 1.5L CVT, Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T, and Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT.

Key Features

The mature features of Honda City include power steering, anti lock braking system, multiple passenger airbags, automatic climate control, and fog lights.

Honda City Colours

Honda City 1.5 is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.

Prices of Honda City 1.5 variants

The price of Honda City 1.5LS CVT stands at Rs5,549,000, Aspire 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 while the Aspire1.5LAS CVT is available at Rs5,979,000.