Become a fighter pilot as PAF College Sargodha class 8 admissions 2024 are open now!

SARGODHA – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Colleges Sargodha has announced admissions for 8th class leading to FSC and then becoming a fighter pilot.

The PAF college in an English-medium residential educational institution that is run on traditional public schools lines. In this College selected boys are imparted quality education from 8th class to FSc. Later, those who quality the selection procedures, procedures, proceed to PAF Academy, Asghar Khan Risalpur for further education and basic flying training. Admission to Class-VII is open for academic session 2024. Selected boys are provided accommodation, tuition, messing, uniform, books, stationary and sports gear free of cost.

Eligibility

Age 11.5 to 13.5 years on 1st Janaury of the year of admission

The candidate should have completed 8 years of schooling

The candidate should be made citizen of Pakistan or Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Boys studying in Cambridge system can also apply

The candidates wearing glasses for defective vision need not apply for admission

How to Apply?

The online registration is open from September 25 while late date for it is October 4. Candidates can visit the www.joinpaf.gov.pk for registration.

Following are details for selection procedure: