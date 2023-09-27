WATCH: First Look of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'

India's cinematic powerhouse, Yash Raj Films, has unveiled an electrifying first look at 'Tiger 3,' featuring the iconic duo Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by the brilliant director Maneesh Sharma ('Band Baaja Baaraat'), this film marks the latest chapter in producer Aditya Chopra's gripping spy universe.
The saga of espionage first ignited with the adrenaline-pumping Tiger franchise, starring the dynamic duo of Khan and Katrina Kaif. It commenced its thrilling journey with 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012, followed by the pulse-pounding 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in 2017. This captivating universe expanded further with the blockbuster 'War' in 2019, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
Earlier this year, 'Pathaan,' starring the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan and the talented Deepika Padukone, set new records as the biggest Indian hit of 2023, grossing a staggering $130 million. Together, these four cinematic gems have amassed an impressive $300 million worldwide.
In the Tiger franchise, Salman Khan embodies the role of Avinash Singh Rathore, alias Tiger, a fearless operative of India's intelligence agency, RAW. His counterpart, Katrina Kaif, portrays Zoya Humaini, an ISI agent from Pakistan. 'War' introduced Hrithik Roshan as the rogue RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and Tiger Shroff as his protege, Khalid Rahmani. In 'Pathaan,' Shah Rukh Khan takes the mantle as the exiled RAW agent Pathaan, while Deepika Padukone shines as ISI agent Rubina Mohsin.
जब तक टाइगर मरा नहीं, तब तक टाइगर हारा नहीं #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
Notably, 'Pathaan' offered a thrilling crossover with Tiger making a crucial cameo, and the film also reintroduced Colonel Sunil Luthra (played by Ashutosh Rana), a character first seen in 'War' and anticipated to return in 'Tiger 3.'
In a momentous scene at the conclusion of 'Pathaan,' Tiger and Pathaan ponder the future of their mission, realizing that the responsibility of safeguarding the nation cannot be entrusted to the next generation.
The excitement doesn't end there. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are set to ignite the screen in 'Tiger vs. Pathaan,' slated to kick off principal photography in January 2024. Meanwhile, NTR Jr., the star of the acclaimed 'RRR,' will join forces with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2,' promising even more thrills in the spy universe.
Prepare for an explosive Diwali treat, as 'Tiger 3' is set to captivate audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu during the festive holiday season."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.05
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.05
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.78
|1.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
