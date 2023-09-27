Search

Pakistan

Canada announces $14 million for Afghan refugees, flood-affectees in Pakistan

Web Desk
06:16 PM | 27 Sep, 2023
Pakistan floods
Source: UNHCR

OTTAWA/ISLAMABAD – Canada is providing $14 million in development funding for two projects in support of health and essential services for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan impacted by last year’s flooding, Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen announced on Wednesday.

Pakistan continues to recover from the devastating floods of 2022 that took more than 1,700 lives and affected some 33 million people. Homes, roads, schools, health facilities and other critical infrastructure were destroyed while livelihoods, livestock and crops were also severely affected.

“Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan were particularly impacted by last year’s unprecedented climate disaster and flooding. Canada remains committed to helping the recovery efforts, and today’s announcement responds to some of the most urgent needs in Pakistan,” the minister said in a statement.

Of this $14 million, $10 million is being allocated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for essential services and recovery efforts, such as the rehabilitation of schools and health facilities, the provision of livelihood training and services associated with gender-based violence. The remaining $4 million will go to the World Health Organization for health services, including sexual, reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health care and for gender-based violence services.

To date, Canada has announced $39 million in development assistance in response to the 2022 flooding in Pakistan. Canada committed $14 million for development programming and pledged a further $25 million at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan on January 9, 2023, to address flood recovery and reconstruction needs.

In 2022, Canada provided $25.9 million in humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. This included $6.9 million in funding provided prior to the flooding to support the needs of Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan, as well as $19 million in funding in response to the floods.

Canada has committed to resettling at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada by the end of this year. To date, over 38,000 Afghans have arrived.

