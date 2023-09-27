Yashma Gill's latest reel sets internet on fire

Lollywood sensation Yashma Gill continues to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talent, breaking free from the conventional 'good girl' stereotype with effortless grace.

In her latest appearance, the Phans star emerges as a fashion icon, setting the trend bar high with her impeccable style.

She's chosen the colour of the season - a vibrant turquoise - and effortlessly steals the spotlight. Yashma dons a sleek turquoise top paired flawlessly with form-fitting pants and chic heels, sending temperatures soaring. Dangling earrings add a touch of glamour to her ensemble, and her signature centre-parted hairstyle completes the captivating look, leaving her fans utterly spellbound.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.