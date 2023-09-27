Search

LifestyleVideos

Yashma Gill's latest reel sets internet on fire

Maheen Khawaja
06:41 PM | 27 Sep, 2023
Yashma Gill
Source: Instagram

Lollywood sensation Yashma Gill continues to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talent, breaking free from the conventional 'good girl' stereotype with effortless grace.

In her latest appearance, the Phans star emerges as a fashion icon, setting the trend bar high with her impeccable style. 

She's chosen the colour of the season - a vibrant turquoise - and effortlessly steals the spotlight. Yashma dons a sleek turquoise top paired flawlessly with form-fitting pants and chic heels, sending temperatures soaring. Dangling earrings add a touch of glamour to her ensemble, and her signature centre-parted hairstyle completes the captivating look, leaving her fans utterly spellbound.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.

WATCH — Nimra Khan, Yashma Gill take Dubai to "new heights”

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:49 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Shilpa Shetty recalls being pushed by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ...

07:30 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Nimra Khan, Yashma Gill take Dubai to "new heights”

08:00 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Sajal Aly exudes elegance and regalia in latest magazine cover shoot

07:35 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Ushna Shah's BTS videos break the internet

06:43 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans smitten with latest dance video

09:48 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

Hania Aamir dancing in see-through outfit sends internet into frenzy

Advertisement

Latest

07:02 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

This London airport is reducing flights again due to Covid-19

Horoscope

09:26 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 27, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.05 292.15
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 364.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.05 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 27, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 27 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 
Nawabshah PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Faisalabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Mirpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: