Shilpa Shetty recalls being pushed by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s security on Shehnaaz Gill show

Shehnaaz Gill, the enchanting actress, is currently creating ripples in the dynamic world of Bollywood. Famous for her illustrious journey in the realms of television and showbiz, she stands tall as one of the most loved celebrity of our time. Yet, her multifaceted talent doesn't stop at acting alone. Gill has effortlessly proven her prowess as a charismatic host through her captivating chat show, 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.'

In a recent episode that marked the season finale, she had the pleasure of hosting none other than the Bollywood luminary, Shilpa Shetty. The two engaged in an enthralling conversation covering a wide spectrum of topics, including fitness, their dedicated fan base, and their illustrious careers.

Amidst the engaging dialogue, Gill shared a delightful anecdote about an encounter with a devoted fan. She revealed her ingenious technique for maintaining anonymity in public spaces—donning a mask and a cap. However, even this disguise couldn't thwart the sharp eyes of a true fan.

Recalling the humorous incident, she chuckled, saying, 'Ek ladki aayi aur usne pehchaan liya. Meine kaha sh**, agar ek ko picture mili toh sab taang karega, meri toh shopping beech mein reh jayegi' (A girl came and she recognized me. I was like, 'Oh no, if one person gets a picture, everyone will join, and my shopping will be left incomplete'). Surprisingly, the fan had no desire for a selfie but simply wished for a warm embrace from her idol.

Gill agreed to the fan's request, but she foresaw a potential frenzy if she unveiled her face amidst the crowd. To resolve the situation, she kindly suggested they move to the restroom for a private moment to take the cherished selfie.

Shetty once chased after Arnold Schwarzenegger at a hotel where they were both staying, eager for a photo with the Hollywood icon. However, her pursuit was halted by Schwarzenegger's formidable bodyguards, much to the disappointment of her husband Raj Kundra.

Recalling the incident she revealed, 'I was at a hotel, and Arnold Schwarzenegger was there for an event. As soon as I spotted him, I kicked off my heels and said to Raj, 'I want a picture with him.' I sprinted towards him, but his burly bodyguards intercepted me and prevented me from getting close.'

She went on to explain, 'Raj, who was right behind me, became quite upset at how they had pushed me away. He got a bit protective and told them, 'Do you know she's an Indian actor?' But despite his efforts, they still didn't allow me to meet him. It was quite disheartening.'"