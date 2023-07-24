Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra to make acting debut with biopic

Raj Kundra, the well-known businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, is reportedly preparing for a remarkable venture - his acting debut in an upcoming film.
According to reports from Pinkvilla, the movie will centre around Kundra's 63-day-long imprisonment in 2021, which was linked to the infamous pornography case. Although no official confirmation has been made by Kundra regarding the project, the entertainment portal suggests that he will play an active role in the film's production and script development.
The film aims to provide a comprehensive account of Kundra's experiences during his time at the notorious Arthur Road Jail, known for its overcrowded conditions. An undisclosed source revealed that while the director's identity remains a secret at this stage, Kundra will courageously portray his own real-life journey on the silver screen.
"The film will offer an authentic depiction of Raj Kundra's experiences during his tenure in the overcrowded Arthur Road Jail," the source disclosed. "Though the director's name is being kept confidential for now, Raj Kundra will be significantly involved in all aspects of the film, from production to script."
For those unfamiliar with the case, Kundra was arrested in July 2021 on allegations related to the creation and dissemination of pornographic content through mobile applications. After spending almost two months in custody, he was granted bail, but the controversy surrounding the case did not end there.
In 2022, Kundra penned a heartfelt letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), vehemently asserting his innocence and claiming to be a victim of a "personal vendetta" orchestrated by a fellow businessman with the collusion of corrupt police officers who facilitated his arrest. In the letter, he called for a thorough investigation into the matter, stating that senior officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch had framed him.
Expressing the toll the media trial had taken on him during the year of silence he endured, Kundra's heartfelt letter was quoted by Mid-Day, "I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers."
Finally, in December 2022, the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Kundra, along with stars Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, in connection with the pornography case. This decision came after the Bombay High Court had previously rejected his plea for pre-arrest protection.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.