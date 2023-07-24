Search

Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra to make acting debut with biopic

Web Desk 03:59 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra to make acting debut with biopic
Source: Instagram

Raj Kundra, the well-known businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, is reportedly preparing for a remarkable venture - his acting debut in an upcoming film.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, the movie will centre around Kundra's 63-day-long imprisonment in 2021, which was linked to the infamous pornography case. Although no official confirmation has been made by Kundra regarding the project, the entertainment portal suggests that he will play an active role in the film's production and script development.

The film aims to provide a comprehensive account of Kundra's experiences during his time at the notorious Arthur Road Jail, known for its overcrowded conditions. An undisclosed source revealed that while the director's identity remains a secret at this stage, Kundra will courageously portray his own real-life journey on the silver screen.

"The film will offer an authentic depiction of Raj Kundra's experiences during his tenure in the overcrowded Arthur Road Jail," the source disclosed. "Though the director's name is being kept confidential for now, Raj Kundra will be significantly involved in all aspects of the film, from production to script."

For those unfamiliar with the case, Kundra was arrested in July 2021 on allegations related to the creation and dissemination of pornographic content through mobile applications. After spending almost two months in custody, he was granted bail, but the controversy surrounding the case did not end there.

In 2022, Kundra penned a heartfelt letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), vehemently asserting his innocence and claiming to be a victim of a "personal vendetta" orchestrated by a fellow businessman with the collusion of corrupt police officers who facilitated his arrest. In the letter, he called for a thorough investigation into the matter, stating that senior officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch had framed him.

Expressing the toll the media trial had taken on him during the year of silence he endured, Kundra's heartfelt letter was quoted by Mid-Day, "I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers."

Finally, in December 2022, the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Kundra, along with stars Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, in connection with the pornography case. This decision came after the Bombay High Court had previously rejected his plea for pre-arrest protection.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make first public appearance following porn case controversy

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Zubab Rana and Wali Hamid Ali Khan to debut in Indian Punjabi film

08:19 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Kriti Sanon's biopic on Meena Kumari faces legal turmoil

07:21 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Inside Sonya Hussyn's ex-husband's wedding

08:46 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Moammar Rana's daughter set to make acting debut alongside father

08:11 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Aashir Wajahat's debut film JOHN premieres in style

09:48 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Aima Baig captivates hearts with debut solo single 'Funkaari'

03:41 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Twitter changes its bird logo to “X”

06:10 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Dollar further moves up against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.

Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.

Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.

Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: