Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra to make acting debut with biopic

Raj Kundra, the well-known businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, is reportedly preparing for a remarkable venture - his acting debut in an upcoming film.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, the movie will centre around Kundra's 63-day-long imprisonment in 2021, which was linked to the infamous pornography case. Although no official confirmation has been made by Kundra regarding the project, the entertainment portal suggests that he will play an active role in the film's production and script development.

The film aims to provide a comprehensive account of Kundra's experiences during his time at the notorious Arthur Road Jail, known for its overcrowded conditions. An undisclosed source revealed that while the director's identity remains a secret at this stage, Kundra will courageously portray his own real-life journey on the silver screen.

"The film will offer an authentic depiction of Raj Kundra's experiences during his tenure in the overcrowded Arthur Road Jail," the source disclosed. "Though the director's name is being kept confidential for now, Raj Kundra will be significantly involved in all aspects of the film, from production to script."

For those unfamiliar with the case, Kundra was arrested in July 2021 on allegations related to the creation and dissemination of pornographic content through mobile applications. After spending almost two months in custody, he was granted bail, but the controversy surrounding the case did not end there.

In 2022, Kundra penned a heartfelt letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), vehemently asserting his innocence and claiming to be a victim of a "personal vendetta" orchestrated by a fellow businessman with the collusion of corrupt police officers who facilitated his arrest. In the letter, he called for a thorough investigation into the matter, stating that senior officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch had framed him.

Expressing the toll the media trial had taken on him during the year of silence he endured, Kundra's heartfelt letter was quoted by Mid-Day, "I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers."

Finally, in December 2022, the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Kundra, along with stars Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, in connection with the pornography case. This decision came after the Bombay High Court had previously rejected his plea for pre-arrest protection.