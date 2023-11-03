CWC23: Team Green warms up for must-win clash against New Zealand 

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 November 2023