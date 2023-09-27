Naila Kiani prepares to scale China's 8,000-meter peaks

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has successfully obtained the permit required to conquer both peaks of China's 8,000-meter mountains, marking a significant step in her mission to scale all 14 of these summits.
Following her success in climbing the world's ninth 8,000-meter peaks, Naila Kiani has now turned her gaze towards the captivating Shishapangma and Cho Oyu peaks in China.
Securing permits to ascend these mountains is a complex and highly regulated process. Naila’s achievement means that she is now poised to tackle the 10th and 11th peaks in her mission. She is expected to arrive in Kathmandu, Nepal, shortly after the successful conclusion of the Kathmandu Climbing Summit's leadership meeting.
As Naila prepares for the challenging ascents of Shishapangma and Cho Oyu, the Pakistani nation and the global mountaineering community eagerly await the outcome of her mission.
Naila’s 14 peaks mission is a captivating journey that captures the imagination of people worldwide. She is sponsored by the Bard Foundation and is currently seeking sponsorship for the final three 8,000-meter peaks, expected to take place in the spring season of 2024.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.05
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.05
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.78
|1.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
