Naila Kiani prepares to scale China's 8,000-meter peaks

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has successfully obtained the permit required to conquer both peaks of China's 8,000-meter mountains, marking a significant step in her mission to scale all 14 of these summits.

Following her success in climbing the world's ninth 8,000-meter peaks, Naila Kiani has now turned her gaze towards the captivating Shishapangma and Cho Oyu peaks in China.

Securing permits to ascend these mountains is a complex and highly regulated process. Naila’s achievement means that she is now poised to tackle the 10th and 11th peaks in her mission. She is expected to arrive in Kathmandu, Nepal, shortly after the successful conclusion of the Kathmandu Climbing Summit's leadership meeting.

As Naila prepares for the challenging ascents of Shishapangma and Cho Oyu, the Pakistani nation and the global mountaineering community eagerly await the outcome of her mission.

Naila’s 14 peaks mission is a captivating journey that captures the imagination of people worldwide. She is sponsored by the Bard Foundation and is currently seeking sponsorship for the final three 8,000-meter peaks, expected to take place in the spring season of 2024.