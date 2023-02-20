Watch - Ali Zafar serenades Javed Akhtar with 'Ek Ladki ko Dekha'

Over the weekend, Indian veteran Javed Akhtar attended the 7th edition of the International Faiz Festival held in Lahore, in memory of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The event aims to promote Urdu poetry, music, literature, and drama, as well as human rights in the country.
Following the festival, Akhtar was seen attending a star-studded evening of poetry and music hosted by the Jhoom crooner and their family. Numerous videos from the evening have gone viral on social media, showcasing the singer's impressive hosting skills.
The 42-year-old took to his Instagram to post a video in which he dedicated the popular love song 'Ek Ladki ko Dekha' from the movie "1942: A Love Story", written by the legendary Javed Akhtar, to his significant other. The footage captures the duo singing along to some classic Bollywood hits, while the veteran artist also performed some iconic dialogues with the guests. The enchanting voice of the "Laila" singer filled the atmosphere with a captivating aura. It felt like everyone had momentarily drifted into their own dreamy worlds.
In the caption, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to sing the song in front of Akhtar and dedicated it to the love of his life. "The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @jaduakhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life @ayeshafazli"
It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected. https://t.co/08lnMT2b6o— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023
On the work front, Zafar is currently working on his upcoming album Husn. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
