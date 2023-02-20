Search

Watch - Ali Zafar serenades Javed Akhtar with 'Ek Ladki ko Dekha'

Web Desk 06:50 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
Over the weekend, Indian veteran Javed Akhtar attended the 7th edition of the International Faiz Festival held in Lahore, in memory of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The event aims to promote Urdu poetry, music, literature, and drama, as well as human rights in the country.

Following the festival, Akhtar was seen attending a star-studded evening of poetry and music hosted by the Jhoom crooner and their family. Numerous videos from the evening have gone viral on social media, showcasing the singer's impressive hosting skills.

The 42-year-old took to his Instagram to post a video in which he dedicated the popular love song 'Ek Ladki ko Dekha' from the movie "1942: A Love Story", written by the legendary Javed Akhtar, to his significant other. The footage captures the duo singing along to some classic Bollywood hits, while the veteran artist also performed some iconic dialogues with the guests. The enchanting voice of the "Laila" singer filled the atmosphere with a captivating aura. It felt like everyone had momentarily drifted into their own dreamy worlds.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to sing the song in front of Akhtar and dedicated it to the love of his life. "The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @jaduakhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life @ayeshafazli"

On the work front, Zafar is currently working on his upcoming album Husn. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.

