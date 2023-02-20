Shehnaaz Gill’s bold photoshoot stuns fans

Bollywood's effervescent and bubbly singer-actress, Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to stardom with her Bigg Boss 13 stint, is now winning millions of hearts. She has been dominating social media with her captivating photos and videos.
With her remarkable sense of style, she effortlessly achieves the status of a fashion icon in every public appearance, whether it's donning sarees, co-ords, dresses or shararas.
The Honsla Rakh star took to her Instagram account to share a series of photographs in which she donned a striking dress and posed gracefully for the camera. Alongside the image, she captioned it "Good afternoon" with a flower emoji.
Her most recent photoshoot showcased some daring images that have caused fans to rave about her. Shehnaaz effortlessly radiated glamour in a bold floral bikini top, combined with sleek satin short pants, and completed the look with a long floral printed jacket, elevating her entire outfit to new levels of sophistication.
She looked stunningly beautiful with her minimal make-up, sporting nude pink lips that perfectly complemented her look. She finished her appearance with a chic messy bun. It's incredible how Shehnaaz manages to excel at every fashion statement, leaving us in awe.
View this post on Instagram
Soon after Shehnaaz shared the pictures, her fans were quick to flood the comments section with heart and fire emojis.
On the work front, Gill is hosting her own chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.' She will also make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Sajid Khan’s 100% alongside John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.