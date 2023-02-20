Shehnaaz Gill’s bold photoshoot stuns fans

Bollywood's effervescent and bubbly singer-actress, Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to stardom with her Bigg Boss 13 stint, is now winning millions of hearts. She has been dominating social media with her captivating photos and videos.

With her remarkable sense of style, she effortlessly achieves the status of a fashion icon in every public appearance, whether it's donning sarees, co-ords, dresses or shararas.

The Honsla Rakh star took to her Instagram account to share a series of photographs in which she donned a striking dress and posed gracefully for the camera. Alongside the image, she captioned it "Good afternoon" with a flower emoji.

Her most recent photoshoot showcased some daring images that have caused fans to rave about her. Shehnaaz effortlessly radiated glamour in a bold floral bikini top, combined with sleek satin short pants, and completed the look with a long floral printed jacket, elevating her entire outfit to new levels of sophistication.

She looked stunningly beautiful with her minimal make-up, sporting nude pink lips that perfectly complemented her look. She finished her appearance with a chic messy bun. It's incredible how Shehnaaz manages to excel at every fashion statement, leaving us in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Soon after Shehnaaz shared the pictures, her fans were quick to flood the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Gill is hosting her own chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.' She will also make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Sajid Khan’s 100% alongside John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh.