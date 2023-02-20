Nora Fatehi flaunts her lip-syncing skills in new viral video

Bollywood's dancing queen-turned-actress Nora Fatehi has a knack for breaking the internet with her talent, impressive dance moves and ethereal beauty.
The 31-year-old star, who rose to prominence with her stunning dance in the blockbuster song Dilbar, has reached the heights of fame so much that she now has 44 million followers on Instagram and recently sang the 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem. The Canadian-born Moroccan diva is recognized all around the world for her prowess in acting and dancing.
With a handsome number of followers on social media platforms, the Kusu Kusu dancer shares scintillating pictures to excite her fans and followers.
Recently, Manike starred in a reel showcasing her lipsyncing abilities. The video showed her celebrating her birthday on a yacht surrounded by her friends, having a great time. In her caption, she reminisced about her days in Toronto when she and her friends would sing their hearts out.
"Straight-up facts! Those who know... KNOW! It's the passionate lip sync for me! @kenyanrush @rxdot @riri.mikaelson. Side note … dem 2009 days when we were cruising down Jane and finch busting this song on loud speaker singing our lungs out! Toronto days! U can take the girl outta the hood but u can't takes the hood outta da girl period," she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Fatehi is set to appear in the upcoming film 100% alongside Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, which is expected to release in theatres later this year.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.