Nora Fatehi flaunts her lip-syncing skills in new viral video

Bollywood's dancing queen-turned-actress Nora Fatehi has a knack for breaking the internet with her talent, impressive dance moves and ethereal beauty.

The 31-year-old star, who rose to prominence with her stunning dance in the blockbuster song Dilbar, has reached the heights of fame so much that she now has 44 million followers on Instagram and recently sang the 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem. The Canadian-born Moroccan diva is recognized all around the world for her prowess in acting and dancing.

With a handsome number of followers on social media platforms, the Kusu Kusu dancer shares scintillating pictures to excite her fans and followers.

Recently, Manike starred in a reel showcasing her lipsyncing abilities. The video showed her celebrating her birthday on a yacht surrounded by her friends, having a great time. In her caption, she reminisced about her days in Toronto when she and her friends would sing their hearts out.

"Straight-up facts! Those who know... KNOW! It's the passionate lip sync for me! @kenyanrush @rxdot @riri.mikaelson. Side note … dem 2009 days when we were cruising down Jane and finch busting this song on loud speaker singing our lungs out! Toronto days! U can take the girl outta the hood but u can't takes the hood outta da girl period," she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Fatehi is set to appear in the upcoming film 100% alongside Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, which is expected to release in theatres later this year.