Pakistan approves 'mini-budget' to unlock IMF loan tranche

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Monday passed the "Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023,” proposing imposition of additional taxes and duties of Rs170 billion to meet the preconditions placed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the loan programme.
According to the bill, General Sales Tax (GST) will be increased from 17 percent to 18%. It has also been decided to enhance the GST on luxury items from 17 percent to 25 percent. The bill has proposed imposition of a fixed amount of Federal Excise Duty ranging from Rs25,000 to Rs75,000 of different tiers on airfare for first, business and club classes should be imposed.
Besides, ten percent withholding adjustable advance tax will be levied on the bills of wedding halls in order to promote simplicity and austerity, state broadcaster reported.
The FED will be enhanced on sugary and aerated drinks, while it will be increased on cement from Rs1.5 to Rs2 per kilogrammes.
Winding up discussion on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government fully realises the problems beings faces by the masses due to rising inflation, but it was compelled to take tough measures to strengthen the economy.
He said the government has allocated an additional amount of Rs40 billion for Benazir Income Support Programme, approving 25% rise in stipend of BISP beneficiaries.
Regarding austerity measures, Ishaq Dar said the premier will soon announce a comprehensive policy to reduce government expenditure.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
