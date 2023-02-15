Nora Fatehi to star in 'Madgaon Express'

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has been confirmed to star in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film, Madgaon Express.

The film was announced in August 2022 and is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Farhan's Excel Entertainment.

Reports in Indian media suggest that it is a fun film with an interesting character for Nora, quite different from what she has done before. She has already completed shooting for her role and is eagerly awaiting the audience's reaction to her new look.

Having established herself in the music video space over the years, the Dilbar dancer is now venturing into the realm of feature films.

On the work front, Fatehi's career includes many films and dance numbers including Hindi with Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans, Kamariya in Stree, O Saki Saki in Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manike in Thank God, and Jedha Nasha in An Action Hero.

She is also set to appear in the upcoming film 100% alongside Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, which is expected to release in theatres later this year, according to a report from PinkVilla.