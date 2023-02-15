Nora Fatehi to star in 'Madgaon Express'

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has been confirmed to star in Kunal Khemu's directorial debut film, Madgaon Express.
The film was announced in August 2022 and is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Farhan's Excel Entertainment.
Reports in Indian media suggest that it is a fun film with an interesting character for Nora, quite different from what she has done before. She has already completed shooting for her role and is eagerly awaiting the audience's reaction to her new look.
Having established herself in the music video space over the years, the Dilbar dancer is now venturing into the realm of feature films.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Fatehi's career includes many films and dance numbers including Hindi with Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans, Kamariya in Stree, O Saki Saki in Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manike in Thank God, and Jedha Nasha in An Action Hero.
She is also set to appear in the upcoming film 100% alongside Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, which is expected to release in theatres later this year, according to a report from PinkVilla.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.