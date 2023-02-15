‘Raat Din’: Ali Zafar releases first duet with brother Danyal

Lollywood's accomplished singer Ali Zafar whose talent, fan-following, and accolades speak volumes of his grandeur just announced another song to his diverse and rich discography.

The 42-year-old star will be seen collaborating with his brother Danyal Zafar, an up-and-coming singer who already made several appearances during his brother's concerts in different cities.

The musician brothers will be releasing their latest single titled Raat Din which is a work of art and tells a tale of stunning visuals with a hypnotic soundscape and first-of-its-kind CGI work never seen before in any local artist's work.

Writing a lengthy note to share with his diehard fans on Instagram, the Ajj Din Vehre Vich crooner stated, "There is no feeling quite like falling in love. It’s a fascinatingly complex emotion that can bring both joy and sorrow in the same breath, transcending time and space in the moments spent with your lover. It’s rather intriguing that to express this unique experience, language often serves as a barrier and therefore, poetry, music or art are better suited to communicate what cannot be put into words."

“‘Raat Din’ is an experiment in love created with my co-director and CGI artist @the_bazilism over weeks of hard work - also featuring my first duet with @danyalzee who co-directed the video and produced the audio," added the Channo singer.

"It is also the first in the series of animated videos we @lightingalerecords will bring for you in the coming weeks. You can click on the link in my bio to watch the full video and more to come," he suggested further.

Zafar concluded, "And on this day that we celebrate love I hope that watching this will help you reconnect to those special moments one more time."

Social media users flooded the comment section with love and praise for the singer brothers.

On the work front, Zafar is currently working on his upcoming album Husn. His other songs include Dil Karey, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Hum Tum, and Mere Dildar Sanam.