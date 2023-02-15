Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL8 anthem 'Sab Sitaray Humaray'

The popular Pakistani singer cum actor Ali Zafar urged his fans to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists, as the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 faced criticism following its release.
The anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" is the result of a collaboration between some of the biggest names in Pakistan's music industry. Asim Azhar, Abdullah Siddiqui, Shae Gill and Faris Shafi have combined their stunning vocals to create an unforgettable piece of music.
When asked for his thoughts on the PSL anthem, Zafar, who famously sang the iconic Seeti Bajay Gi for the first edition of the T20 league, shared that he hasn't been able to listen to the full soundtrack yet but is a big fan of the singers involved. He expressed gratitude towards his fans and supporters for their love and unwavering support, while also encouraging them to appreciate the work of other artists. He advised fans to wait and listen to the anthem before making up their minds about it, adding that it's okay if they end up not liking it. "Hum hazir hain," he said.
View this post on Instagram
This year's anthem is once again produced by the talented young producer Abdullah Siddiqui, who also co-produced the 2021 anthem "Agay Dekh" with Atif Aslam. The lyrics are compiled by Asim, Faris, Hassan Ali, Raamis Ali and Abdullah.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.