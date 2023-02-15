Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL8 anthem 'Sab Sitaray Humaray'

The popular Pakistani singer cum actor Ali Zafar urged his fans to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists, as the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 faced criticism following its release.

The anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" is the result of a collaboration between some of the biggest names in Pakistan's music industry. Asim Azhar, Abdullah Siddiqui, Shae Gill and Faris Shafi have combined their stunning vocals to create an unforgettable piece of music.

When asked for his thoughts on the PSL anthem, Zafar, who famously sang the iconic Seeti Bajay Gi for the first edition of the T20 league, shared that he hasn't been able to listen to the full soundtrack yet but is a big fan of the singers involved. He expressed gratitude towards his fans and supporters for their love and unwavering support, while also encouraging them to appreciate the work of other artists. He advised fans to wait and listen to the anthem before making up their minds about it, adding that it's okay if they end up not liking it. "Hum hazir hain," he said.

This year's anthem is once again produced by the talented young producer Abdullah Siddiqui, who also co-produced the 2021 anthem "Agay Dekh" with Atif Aslam. The lyrics are compiled by Asim, Faris, Hassan Ali, Raamis Ali and Abdullah.