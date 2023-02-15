Search

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL8 anthem 'Sab Sitaray Humaray'

Web Desk 04:25 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL8 anthem 'Sab Sitaray Humaray'
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

The popular Pakistani singer cum actor Ali Zafar urged his fans to remain equally appreciable towards efforts by all other artists, as the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 faced criticism following its release.

The anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" is the result of a collaboration between some of the biggest names in Pakistan's music industry. Asim Azhar, Abdullah Siddiqui, Shae Gill and Faris Shafi have combined their stunning vocals to create an unforgettable piece of music.

When asked for his thoughts on the PSL anthem, Zafar, who famously sang the iconic Seeti Bajay Gi for the first edition of the T20 league, shared that he hasn't been able to listen to the full soundtrack yet but is a big fan of the singers involved. He expressed gratitude towards his fans and supporters for their love and unwavering support, while also encouraging them to appreciate the work of other artists. He advised fans to wait and listen to the anthem before making up their minds about it, adding that it's okay if they end up not liking it. "Hum hazir hain," he said.

This year's anthem is once again produced by the talented young producer Abdullah Siddiqui, who also co-produced the 2021 anthem "Agay Dekh" with Atif Aslam. The lyrics are compiled by Asim, Faris, Hassan Ali, Raamis Ali and Abdullah.

Ali Zafar tells 'real story' behind Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Falak Shabir announces release of his new song featuring Sarah Khan

06:29 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Sajjad Ali addresses rumours of abandoning long-lost sister

05:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Bilaal Avaz all set to make debut in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

07:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Shoaib Akhtar introduces his OTT platform show

06:28 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash shares beautiful pictures from his wedding

12:15 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance their heart out at a wedding

07:32 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tax on wedding functions, air tickets proposed as Pakistan unveils ...

05:36 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 15th February 2023

08:51 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.

Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.

Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Karachi PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Islamabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Peshawar PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Quetta PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sialkot PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Attock PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujranwala PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Jehlum PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Multan PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Bahawalpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Gujrat PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nawabshah PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Chakwal PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Hyderabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Nowshehra PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Sargodha PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Faisalabad PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260
Mirpur PKR 195,950 PKR 2,260

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: