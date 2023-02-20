US President Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday for the first time since Russia and Ukraine engaged in a war almost a year ago, demonstrating support to the European country.

The highly secretive visit comes as Russia planning to launch a spring offensive and Ukraine eying to take back the areas from Moscow.

In a statement, President Biden said: :As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”.

Taking an aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said Russian launched its attack nearly one year ago, “he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong”.

“Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine.”

Biden said he will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.

“And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine. Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure,” read the statement.