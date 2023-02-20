Pakistani soldier injured in Afghan forces' firing at Torkham border

KHYBER – A soldier of Frontier Constabulary was injured after Afghan border forces resorted to unprovoked firing at the Torkham crossing between the neighbouring countries.

Reports said the forces of Afghanistan where Taliban are in the power targeted a checkpost of the paramilitary force. Pakistani soldiers responded in a befitting manner.

The injured soldier has been shifted to CMH Landi Kotal for treatment.

The Torkham border, the main point of transit for travellers and goods between the two countries, was closed by the Afghan authorities on Sunday evening.

The Pakistani authorities sent back an Afghan national, who had tried to enter Pakistan without travelling documents. In reaction, The Afghan forces closed the border crossing.