Mehwish Hayat's latest film — Here's all you need to know!

Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat, is all set to dominate the big screen with her latest project.

Local media portals suggest that the details of Hayat's film, which would also be 2024's first big screen project in Lollywood, have been revealed.

Producer Shazia Wajahat posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she is accompanied by her husband and director Wajahat Rauf, actors Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib.

In the video, Khan reads his dialogue from the script of the film on the table and after that Saqib speaks a dialogue in his funny style to which Khan says that it was my dialogue.

Rehman and Saqib continue their banter and say who is the heroine of the film? After this question, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi diva comes to the fore in the video.

Posting the video, Shazia captioned, “Announcing our 5th film! Hum Films & Showcase Films presents ‘Daghabaaz Dil’, releasing Eid ul Fitr 2024!”

The film is directed by Wajahat Rauf, produced by Shazia Wajahat , Badar Ikram, and Wajahat Rauf. Daghabaaz Dil is written by Mohsin Ali.

On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya.