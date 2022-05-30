Sabaat star Ameer Gilani graduates from Harvard Law School
Congratulations are in order for young heartthrob Ameer Gilani who has received his law degree from the prestigious Harvard Law School.
The Sabaat star shared charming pictures from his graduation on his official social media handle. Family, friends and fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.
Taking to Instagram, Gilani penned a heartwarming note where he dedicated to his life-altering achievement, "Smiles all around! Alhamdulillah.Nothing beats the feeling of being surrounded by happy and positive people… to mama, baba, ranya and all my lovely friends…those I could celebrate with and those who have prayed from a distance…love and prayers for all of you"
"Thori Qabiliyat (a little potential), Boht achay ustaad (amazing teachers), Boht Zyaada mehnat (a lot of hard work), Uss se zyaada sab ki duaein or sab se zyaada Allah Ka Karam (and more than all that everyone's prayers and God's blessings), Alhamdulillah.", Gillani concluded.
Rumoured beau and friend Mawra Hocane also took to the comments section and shared how proud she was."Ameer! Congratulations MashaAllah," she wrote. "You make our hearts swell with immense pride and joy, always! brilliant brilliant achievement!"
In response, Gilani commente, "Thank you very much Mawra. Couldn't have been possible without your prayers! I know how much you prayed and helped from a distance!"
On the work front, Ameer Gilani starred in Sabaat opposite Hocane and their onscreen chemistry sparked many rumours.
