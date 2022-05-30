Why Neelam Muneer refused to work in Bollywood?
Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti.
The 29-year-old is the epitome of grace who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and stunning wardrobe choices.
In her recent interview, the Qayamat star spilled the beans about working in Bollywood and rejecting film offers, “Almost everyone got offers from India, especially, at the time you are referring to. Back then, the ties were good between the two countries. So, yes, I was approached as well but I refused to work in Bollywood"
Revealing the reason behind rejection, Muneer stated "I love Pakistan whatever I am, I am because of my country Pakistan. I will work for my own country”.
Moreover, Neelam also revealed that she met the leading Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and it was an amazing experience. According to the Chakkar star, there were no tantrums from Kareena and she is beautiful.
On the work front, Neelam Muneer and Ahsan Khan graced the big screen with their mystery thriller film Chakkar.
