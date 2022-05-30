Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to assure ‘protection’ for ‘Azadi march 2.0’

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has urged the country’s top court to assure ‘protection’ to the second phase of the long march after clashes were reported in PTI’s first rally against the coalition government.

Addressing PTI’s lawyers' convention in capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the former premier trashed the impression of a deal behind calling off the long march.

Khan said he feared more deadly clashes between the security personnel and PTI activists, adding that he did not want the public to develop more hatred against the armed forces.

The defiant leader demanded the apex court of an explanation on what basis PTI leaders and activists were barred from coming to the country’s federal capital and ensure that it would not happen again as PTI again planned to march on Islamabad.

The cricketer-turned-politician maintained that Supreme Court should give the ruling about this matter, saying he has to announce a new date for another long march.

In light of brutal events in the previous march, Khan hinted that Azadi marchers would come prepared this time and remove all obstacles in their path.

Taking a hit at the coalition government, the PTI chief said the ‘Sicilian Mafia’ would only frighten people to consolidate its rule and quell protests, adding that this mafia could either purchase people's loyalties or remove them by force.

He called on the top court for assurance days after clashes erupted in multiple cities after PTI launched a long march that reportedly claimed the lives of two activists and injured nearly two dozen people.

Khan gave the government a six-day ultimatum to announce general elections in the country, adding if it did not he would ask his workers to march toward the federal capital again.

On the other hand, Sharif-led coalition government has sealed Red Zone in the capital by moutning mud-filled containers and barbed wires.