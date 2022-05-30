Shazeal Shoukat dazzles at her birthday bash

Web Desk
05:18 PM | 30 May, 2022
Shazeal Shoukat dazzles at her birthday bash
Source: Shazeal Shoukat (Instagram)
Share

Rising star Shazeal Shoukat is one of the most promising faces of Pakistan’s television industry. Despite being around for a short time, the starlet has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts – thanks to her impeccable acting skills. 

This time around, the Teri Rah Main actor celebrated her birthday surrounded by close friends, family and industry bigwigs Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the beauty shared a glimpse of her birthday bash. Dressed to the nines, Shazeal looked stunning in a black dress as she happily posed for the camera.

On the work front, Shazeal has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Teri Rah Main which won her a lot of praise from the masses for her negative portrayal.

Alizeh Shah and Shazeal Shoukat's latest BTS ... 04:23 PM | 24 Feb, 2022

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah and Shazeal Shoukat are two incredibly beautiful rising stars of Pakistan's entertainment ...

More From This Category
Why Neelam Muneer refused to work in Bollywood?
04:51 PM | 30 May, 2022
Sabaat star Ameer Gilani graduates from Harvard ...
04:28 PM | 30 May, 2022
Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead
06:15 PM | 29 May, 2022
Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad is engaged!
09:32 AM | 29 May, 2022
Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press ...
09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in ...
07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shazeal Shoukat dazzles at her birthday bash
05:18 PM | 30 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr