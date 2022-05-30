Shazeal Shoukat dazzles at her birthday bash
Rising star Shazeal Shoukat is one of the most promising faces of Pakistan’s television industry. Despite being around for a short time, the starlet has solidified her place in the audiences’ hearts – thanks to her impeccable acting skills.
This time around, the Teri Rah Main actor celebrated her birthday surrounded by close friends, family and industry bigwigs Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the beauty shared a glimpse of her birthday bash. Dressed to the nines, Shazeal looked stunning in a black dress as she happily posed for the camera.
On the work front, Shazeal has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Teri Rah Main which won her a lot of praise from the masses for her negative portrayal.
