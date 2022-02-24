Alizeh Shah and Shazeal Shoukat's latest BTS video goes viral
Share
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah and Shazeal Shoukat are two incredibly beautiful rising stars of Pakistan's entertainment industry.
Now, the duo is all set to create magic with their performances in an upcoming project and they are currently amusing fans with their offscreen antics.
The Ehd e Wafa actor left the fans delighted as Shazeal shared a humorous BTS video where she and Alizeh seems to be having a blast on set together and fans are loving the camaraderie.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
Zarnish Khan calls out Alizeh Shah for her rude ... 02:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
After Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan is the recent star who has publicly called out Alizeh ...
