Web Desk
04:45 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig set the dance floor on fire at family wedding
Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the duo showcased their killer dance moves at a recent family wedding.

The 27-year-old took to his Instagram handle and shared stunning glimpses from the wedding and also dropped a loved-up dance video with his wife.

Dazzling on the dance floor, the love birds can be seen grooving to the beats of the popular Bollywood song 'Sweetheart' from the film 'Kedarnath'.

The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world. Moreover, the duo often drops adorable pictures from their private life on social media handles.

Shahveer’s wife Ayesha Baig is a fashion designer by profession. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony this year.

