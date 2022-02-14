Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry spotted at a dinner

Pakistani stars from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest trio to be spotted together is Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry.

The Yeh Dil Mera star was spotted at a dinner alongside the 'Pawri ho rhi ha' famed Dananeer and popular Pakistani Youtuber Shahveer Jaffry,

Dressed in formal wear, the stars can be spotted enjoying their dinner whilst engaging in a light conversation. Some videos of Mir and Jafry's interaction have gone viral on the internet.

After the clips surfaced online, blogger Rida Amjad stepped forward with accusations that Ahad and Shahveer were super arrogant and made her uncomfortable.

Taking to social media, the blogger publicly spoke up about her experience with Ahad and Shahveer. She mentioned that she was mocked by the stars at the recent gathering.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.