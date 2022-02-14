Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry spotted at a dinner

Web Desk
05:55 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry spotted at a dinner
Share

Pakistani stars from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest trio to be spotted together is Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry.

The Yeh Dil Mera star was spotted at a dinner alongside the 'Pawri ho rhi ha' famed Dananeer and popular Pakistani Youtuber Shahveer Jaffry,

Dressed in formal wear, the stars can be spotted enjoying their dinner whilst engaging in a light conversation. Some videos of Mir and Jafry's interaction have gone viral on the internet.

After the clips surfaced online, blogger Rida Amjad stepped forward with accusations that Ahad and Shahveer were super arrogant and made her uncomfortable.

Taking to social media, the blogger publicly spoke up about her experience with Ahad and Shahveer. She mentioned that she was mocked by the stars at the recent gathering.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

Merub Ali dances her heart out at Asim Azhar’s ... 04:20 PM | 13 Feb, 2022

Model Merub Ali danced her heart out during a concert of her beau Asim Azhar. In a viral video, Merub can be seen fun ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's ...
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with ...
04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director ...
04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Watch - Trailer of 'Ishrat Made In China’ is ...
03:16 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Mahira Khan expresses her love for Leonardo ...
02:44 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
What advice PM Imran Khan gave to Aamir Liaquat ...
01:21 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr