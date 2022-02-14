COAS Bajwa meets President Alvi, vows to eliminate extremists

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

Both high-ups discussed the national security and regional situation during the meeting.

The Army Chief briefed the President about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces to eradicate the terrorist elements.

COAS reiterated the resolve that the armed forces are committed to eliminating militants and miscreants from the country.

صدرِ مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی سے چیف آف آرمی اسٹاف، جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ، کی ملاقات



ملاقات میں قومی سلامتی اور علاقائی صورتحال پر تبادلہ خیال



آرمی چیف کی صدر مملکت کو سیکورٹی فورسز کی پیشہ ورانہ تیاری، دہشت گرد عناصر کے خلاف اقدامات پر بریفنگ pic.twitter.com/PKd368ubQy — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 14, 2022

On the occasion, the President paid rich tribute to the security forces personnel who rendered sacrifices in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the nation is proud of the sacrifices of its armed forces, who always defended the motherland in all conditions.