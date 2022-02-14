COAS Bajwa meets President Alvi, vows to eliminate extremists
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.
Both high-ups discussed the national security and regional situation during the meeting.
The Army Chief briefed the President about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces to eradicate the terrorist elements.
COAS reiterated the resolve that the armed forces are committed to eliminating militants and miscreants from the country.
صدرِ مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی سے چیف آف آرمی اسٹاف، جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ، کی ملاقات— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 14, 2022
ملاقات میں قومی سلامتی اور علاقائی صورتحال پر تبادلہ خیال
آرمی چیف کی صدر مملکت کو سیکورٹی فورسز کی پیشہ ورانہ تیاری، دہشت گرد عناصر کے خلاف اقدامات پر بریفنگ pic.twitter.com/PKd368ubQy
On the occasion, the President paid rich tribute to the security forces personnel who rendered sacrifices in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said that the nation is proud of the sacrifices of its armed forces, who always defended the motherland in all conditions.
Moroccan ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa, ... 08:35 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune called on the Army Chief General Qamar Javed ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- PSL7: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first again Islamabad United – ...07:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- COAS Bajwa meets President Alvi, vows to eliminate extremists06:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted in her murder case06:20 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
-
- Look, We Are ‘Blend’-ing Well!05:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
-
- Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with latest adorable video04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ...04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022