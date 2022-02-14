COAS Bajwa meets President Alvi, vows to eliminate extremists

06:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
COAS Bajwa meets President Alvi, vows to eliminate extremists
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

Both high-ups discussed the national security and regional situation during the meeting.   

The Army Chief briefed the President about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces to eradicate the terrorist elements.

COAS reiterated the resolve that the armed forces are committed to eliminating militants and miscreants from the country.

On the occasion, the President paid rich tribute to the security forces personnel who rendered sacrifices in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the nation is proud of the sacrifices of its armed forces, who always defended the motherland in all conditions. 

Moroccan ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa, ... 08:35 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune called on the Army Chief General Qamar Javed ...

More From This Category
Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted in her ...
06:20 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
PM Imran expresses 'full confidence' in PML-Q ...
03:40 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan passes milestone of ...
02:16 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
What advice PM Imran Khan gave to Aamir Liaquat ...
01:21 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
PTI’s Umar Gandapur clinches D.I Khan mayoral ...
12:19 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Khanewal lynching: Over 100 arrested as PM Imran ...
11:44 AM | 14 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr