Moroccan ambassador calls on COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation

RAWALPINDI – Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune called on the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security situation including Afghanistan were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan values its relations with the Morocco and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.