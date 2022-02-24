Pakistani stars laud verdict in Noor Mukadam murder case
A court has handed out a death sentence to Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, and the masses haves expressed their views after justice has prevailed.
Several celebrities and prominent personalities have taken to social media to comment on the court’s decision.
Reacting to Zahir Jaffer being awarded the death penalty, Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Adnan Siddiqui and many more noted that Justice for Noor Mukaddam has officially been served
Justice for Noor, in this world, has been served. Alhumdulillah. #NoorMuqaddam— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 24, 2022
Shukar Allah! Justice has prevailed! Death for the monster’s diabolical act deservedly so. My heart goes out to Noor’s family..hope this brings an iota of peace to them #NoorMukadam— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 24, 2022
Will celebrate justice once he hangs, which could take years. Side note: If I held someone hostage & killed them, & my middle-class mother was aware of this the entire time & aided me… she’d hang too (or at least spend her life in prison). Just saying.— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) February 24, 2022
May justice prevail!
Praying for Noor, praying for her family! Ya Allah Rehm! ????????❤️????#NoorMuqaddam #JusticeforNoor pic.twitter.com/9QDd2KKYdz— Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) February 24, 2022
Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death.
I know there will be an appeal; I know his parents are acquitted; I know we're far from true justice prevailing.
But after months of his charade, complete lack of remorse or guilt, there's this:
Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death.— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) February 24, 2022
Ya Allah Tera Shukar ???????????????????????? #justicefornoor Justice Prevailed!!!!! ⚖️ ALHUMDULILLAH !!!!!— MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) February 24, 2022
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Back in July 2021, the news of the cold-blooded murder swept the entire nation, Twitter was flooded with everyone demanding justice for a 27-year-old woman who was 'beheaded'.
On Tuesday, the daughter of the former ambassador to South Korea Noor Mukadam was killed in Islamabad by Zahir Zamir Jaffer, son of Zakir Jaffer.
