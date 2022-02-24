Pakistani stars laud verdict in Noor Mukadam murder case

05:31 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
A court has handed out a death sentence to Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, and the masses haves expressed their views after justice has prevailed.

Several celebrities and prominent personalities have taken to social media to comment on the court’s decision.

Reacting to Zahir Jaffer being awarded the death penalty, Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Adnan Siddiqui and many more noted that Justice for Noor Mukaddam has officially been served

Back in July 2021, the news of the cold-blooded murder swept the entire nation, Twitter was flooded with everyone demanding justice for a 27-year-old woman who was 'beheaded'.

On Tuesday, the daughter of the former ambassador to South Korea Noor Mukadam was killed in Islamabad by Zahir Zamir Jaffer, son of Zakir Jaffer. 

