A plain shalwar for Rs40,000: Price of Mahira’s trouser shocks Pakistani Twitter users
09:35 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Source: @iqbalhussainofficial (Instagram)
Brands remain luxurious while some of their products are exclusive and overpriced. This time it’s an ivory suit by Iqbal Hussain that shocked social media users due to its exorbitant price.

Raees star Mahira Khan, who is promoting her latest project these days, recently dropped some photos wearing the ivory outfit.

Mahira’s promotion influenced Pakistanis and a potential customer approached the store for the price. He later shared screenshots of a conversation that sparked a meme fest.

In a screen grab of the conversation, the store revealed that the price of a shirt and shalwar is Rs190,000 without a dupatta, which can be added for an additional Rs60,000 if you want a lighter one. For quality seekers, the price is an additional Rs200,000.

The price tag of the simple attire sparked a meme fest as many users felt poor amid the rising inflation.

Check some of the reactions here:

