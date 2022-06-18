Pakistan condemns terror attack on Sikh temple in Afghanistan
Web Desk
09:51 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Pakistan condemns terror attack on Sikh temple in Afghanistan
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital which resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others.

Foreign Office expressed serious concerns about the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in the war-torn nation.

The statement mentioned that terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant.

Pakistan while denouncing all forms of terrorism, expressed solidarity with people of Afghanistan as it supports the Afghan authorities in their fight against terrorism.

Attackers gunmen stormed a Sikh temple and lobbed grenades setting off a blaze in the complex. The site was targeted in the morning when nearly 30 people were inside. Later, a car bomb was detonated but caused no casualties.

Pakistan, TTP agree on 'indefinite' ceasefire as ... 07:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

KABUL – The Pakistani government and the outlawed TTP have reached an agreement on an ‘indefinite’ ...

Two attackers were reportedly eliminated in the operation after the incident, with one Taliban fighter also killed.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz felicitates Army Chief on completion ...
10:28 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Legal action sought against Dania Shah for ...
08:33 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Pakistan, TTP agree on 'indefinite' ceasefire as ...
07:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Punjab follows Sindh to close markets early as ...
06:26 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Traffic police roll out ‘free car repair ...
05:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Daughter of Pakistan's ‘Gold King’ Seth Abid ...
05:33 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A plain shalwar for Rs40,000: Price of Mahira’s trouser shocks Pakistani Twitter users
09:35 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr