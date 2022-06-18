PM Shehbaz felicitates Army Chief on completion of FATF action plan
10:28 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz felicitates Army Chief on completion of FATF action plan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and congratulated him on the successful completion of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan.

During a telephonic conversation, the premier congratulated the top general on the announcement of the completion of conditions related to the grey list of the anti-money laundering watchdog.

Sharif also hailed the decision of the Commander-in-Chief to set up a ‘Core Cell’ at the General Headquarters (GHQ). PM also appreciated civil and military leaders who worked with the core cell, per the official statement.

Earlier, General Bajwa termed the successful completion of an action plan given by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to curb money laundering and terror financing “a great achievement”.

“Completion of FATF AML /CFT action plans by Pak is a great achievement. A monumental effort paving way 4 whitelisting,” COAS Bajwa said.

Top civil-military leaders reacted a day after Berlin based money laundering watchdog announced that Pakistan had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as part of a bid to get off the grey list on which it has been since 2018 – a decision that would end the threat of Islamabad being put on the black list.

