08:59 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
COAS Bajwa hails civil-military team's efforts for implementing FATF action plan
Source: File Photo
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has termed the successful completion of an action plan given by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to curb money laundering and terror financing “a great achievement”.

The international anti-money laundering watchdog confirmed on Friday that Pakistan had met all 34 items on two action plans, but delayed its removal from the grey list until an on-site visit to the country in near future.

A FATF team will now schedule an on-site visit to verify implementation and sustainability of Pakistan's money laundering and counterterrorism financing measures before removing it from its increased monitoring list.

Following the FATF announcement, the Pakistan military’s media wing shared a statement of the Army Chief.

“Completion of FATF AML /CFT action plans by Pak is a great achievement. A monumental effort paving way 4 whitelisting,” COAS Bajwa said.

“Core cell @ GHQ which steered the national effort & civil - military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible, making Pak proud,” COAS said. 

