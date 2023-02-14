Sajal Aly’s new dance video with Emma Thompson goes viral

LONDON – A heartwarming clip of Pakistani diva Sajal Aly dancing to beats of dhol with British actor Emma Thompson is putting a sweet smile on fans' faces.

Sajal Aly, and English actress Emma Thompson shake the leg at What’s Love Got To Do With It? premiere in London. The duo took the center spot at premier as they grooved to the dhol beats, flaunting Punjabi dance moves.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? the rom-com had a star-studded premiere in Britain with a cast of Jemima Khan’s movie in attendance.

At the event, the 29-year-old opted a graceful gharara with high necked top and completed her look with matching jewelry and minimal makeup.

Sharing her views at the event, she sheds light on her character ‘Zoya’ in the movie, calling it depicts the story of thousands of Pakistani girls, and aimed at empowering them.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the first rom-com movie of the former wife of Imran Khan, who is also a British screenwriter and film producer, Jemima Goldsmith.

With an out-of-the-box idea, the film titled What’s Love Got To Do With It? has been praised all around the world with its recent premier in Australia. Goldsmith revealed the inspiration behind her project to an Australian television program, and it's surprising sweet.

Having lived in Pakistan for a good amount of time, the mother of two suggested that the concept of arranged or assisted marriages in the South Asian communities — particularly in Pakistan — allowed Goldsmith to present the idea to a wider audience. Her chief motivation came after she lived in Pakistan and observed "arranged marriage committees, which would look for spouses for people."

Goldsmith added, “The film kind of started as a joke with my friends who were in their thirties, when i came back to the UK after having lived in Pakistan in those years,” Jemima stated on the Australian show Project TV.