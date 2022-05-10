Neelam Muneer responds to marriage rumours
05:42 PM | 10 May, 2022
Neelam Muneer responds to marriage rumours
Source: Neelum Muneer Khan (Instagram)
Neelum Muneer Khan has finally put an end to the speculations regarding her wedding. The 30-year-old who recently returned to the big screen with film Chakkar has refuted all the wedding rumours.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya star sent rumour mills abuzz with her reply to one of the fan's questions. Her fans and admirers stormed the internet with her linkup and fake wedding news.

Taking to Instagram, Muneer has now clarified that she is neither engaged nor married. "I am not engaged or getting married," the actor shared. "All rumours are 100% wrong."

The Qayamat actor's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.

On the work front, Neelam Muneer and Ahsan Khan graced the big screen with their mystery thriller film Chakkar.

