Neelam Muneer responds to marriage rumours
Share
Neelum Muneer Khan has finally put an end to the speculations regarding her wedding. The 30-year-old who recently returned to the big screen with film Chakkar has refuted all the wedding rumours.
The Dil Mom Ka Diya star sent rumour mills abuzz with her reply to one of the fan's questions. Her fans and admirers stormed the internet with her linkup and fake wedding news.
Taking to Instagram, Muneer has now clarified that she is neither engaged nor married. "I am not engaged or getting married," the actor shared. "All rumours are 100% wrong."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Qayamat actor's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.
On the work front, Neelam Muneer and Ahsan Khan graced the big screen with their mystery thriller film Chakkar.
Mishi Khan terms Neelam Muneer's dance moves ... 03:30 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Lollywood diva Mishi Khan is the latest celebrity to share her opinion regarding the gorgeous Neelam Muneer's dance ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
- Imran Khan all set for power show in Jhelum today06:04 PM | 10 May, 2022
-
-
- SHC issues notices to husband of Dua Zehra, cops on teen’s alleged ...04:49 PM | 10 May, 2022
-
-
- Video of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak slapping her makeup artist goes viral03:40 PM | 10 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022