Celebrities spotted at producer Umer Mukhtar's Baat Pakki ceremony
06:33 PM | 10 May, 2022
Celebrities spotted at producer Umer Mukhtar's Baat Pakki ceremony
Hum TV producer Umer Mukhtar hosted a star-studded Baat Pakki ceremony where many industry bigwigs joined the celebrations.

Mukhtar is a notable Pakistani digital inventor and producer and has produced various super hit drama serials and telefilms to date.

He officially got engaged to Dua Faisal who does not belong to the industry. The guest list of their Baat Pakki ceremony included Dananeer, Mansha Pasha, Ali Rehman, Areeba Habib, Hania Aamir, Saboor Aly, Muneeb Butt and many more.

