Inside Shaista Lodhi's star-studded Eid fest
Eid 2022 was celebrated with zeal and zest by the Pakistani stars as they were spotted socialising at popular morning show host Shaista Lodhi's Eid fest.
Lodhi decided to throw an Eid Milan party for all of her showbiz friends and needless to say, the celebration was a star-studded affair.
The Pardes actress looked beautiful and she hosted the dinner at her home. The guest list included several A-level personalities. Bushra Ansari, Sara Loren, Saba Hamid, Javeria Saud, Nadia Hussain, Sanam Jung and many others were in attendance.
Pakistani celebrities wear their finest on Eidul ... 05:37 PM | 4 May, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistanis are celebrating the second day of Eidul Fitr on Wednesday and showbiz stars checked off some ...
